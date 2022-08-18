AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Is Currently -0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $142.765 during the day while it closed the day at $141.44. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Experience the JUVÉDERM® Difference with Allergan Aesthetics.

Allē Double Point Promotion Encourages Consumers to See the JUVÉDERM® Difference.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), invites consumers to experience the JUVÉDERM® difference. The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers is the number one selling collection of dermal fillers on the market and offers the largest portfolio of fillers specifically designed for different areas of the face to address key patient concerns, enabling a customized treatment approach.1 Injectable dermal fillers are highly sought-after treatments among consumers who are looking to address key signs of aging or to simply accentuate what is already naturally theirs.

AbbVie Inc. stock has also gained 0.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABBV stock has declined by -8.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.29% and gained 4.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $249.17 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 3593387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $159.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.65, while it was recorded at 142.19 for the last single week of trading, and 142.95 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.27%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173,245 million, or 71.40% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,579,751, which is approximately 2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,700,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.05 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.91 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,295 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 73,841,596 shares. Additionally, 1,472 investors decreased positions by around 54,025,329 shares, while 399 investors held positions by with 1,096,996,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,863,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,948 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 5,556,720 shares during the same period.