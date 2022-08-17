Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $91

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] price plunged by -3.57 percent to reach at -$4.04. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Monday, August 22, 2022, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

A sum of 7508155 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.09M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $109.93 and dropped to a low of $103.32 until finishing in the latest session at $109.19.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.17. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $152.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ZM stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 107 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 6.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.45.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.98, while it was recorded at 110.40 for the last single week of trading, and 140.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,210 million, or 61.20% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,883,713, which is approximately 5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 12.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,979,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.26 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,514,333 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,951,190 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 116,149,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,614,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,967,001 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,967,450 shares during the same period.