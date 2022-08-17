ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $50.90 on 08/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.94, while the highest price level was $52.10. The company report on August 11, 2022 that ZIM Announces Participation in a Series A Financing Round in Hoopo, a Provider of Cutting-Edge Tracking Solutions for Unpowered Assets.

Hoopo Systems’ Solution is Designed to Improve Supply Chain Management of Unpowered Assets with a Unique, Highly Durable and Power-Efficient, Tracking Solution.

Investment Intended to Enable Hoopo to Develop a First-of-its-Kind Tracking Solution for Dry Containers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.52 percent and weekly performance of -0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 4052045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $74.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $79 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43.60 to $53.30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.32, while it was recorded at 51.77 for the last single week of trading, and 59.02 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,616 million, or 42.50% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,747,894, which is approximately -0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 33.98% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,768,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.82 million in ZIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $166.25 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 296.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 15,964,347 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 11,126,965 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,300,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,391,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,920,688 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,578,131 shares during the same period.