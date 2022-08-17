why Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.62

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] jumped around 1.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.76 at the close of the session, up 25.97%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Navitas Semiconductor Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Acquisition of GeneSiC, an Industry-leading SiC Company.

Navitas Semiconductor.

Revenues Increased 58% with important market and regional diversification, while guidance reflects short-term China smartphone softness.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock is now -54.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVTS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.0996 and lowest of $6.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.19, which means current price is +121.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 4839855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has NVTS stock performed recently?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.68. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 83.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -288.08 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.46.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.70 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

Insider trade positions for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $228 million, or 33.10% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,616,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,886,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.4 million in NVTS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $21.88 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly 38.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 4,063,161 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,556,037 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,730,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,349,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,429,593 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,105 shares during the same period.