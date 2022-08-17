why Livent Corporation [LTHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.02

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] loss -1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $30.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that LIVENT RELEASES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

— Record Financial Performance Achieved in Second Quarter –.

— Entered into Long-Term Supply Agreement with General Motors –.

Livent Corporation represents 166.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.19 billion with the latest information. LTHM stock price has been found in the range of $29.665 to $31.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 6865860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for LTHM stock

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.01. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 46.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.42, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 25.22 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $4,869 million, or 90.90% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,002,647, which is approximately 1.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,846,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.98 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $271.9 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -8.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,885,015 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 15,906,152 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 129,060,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,852,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,102,274 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,432 shares during the same period.