why B2Gold Corp. [BTG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.33

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] loss -2.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.44 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that B2Gold Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Below Budget; Full-year 2022 Total Consolidated Gold Production and Cost Guidance Remains Unchanged.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the second quarter and first half of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

B2Gold Corp. represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.63 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $3.40 to $3.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.92M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 7519889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $1,974 million, or 66.64% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,137,579, which is approximately -0.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,043,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.87 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $124.91 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 13.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 37,321,022 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 22,490,815 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 513,884,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,696,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,126,918 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,850,334 shares during the same period.