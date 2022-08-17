Wall Street Analyst Upgrade MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]. What else is Wall St. saying

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MTSI] loss -3.78% or -2.45 points to close at $62.28 with a heavy trading volume of 9378357 shares. The company report on August 12, 2022 that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASD: MTSI) will replace SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 17. Thoma Brava is acquiring SailPoint Technologies Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $64.10, the shares rose to $64.10 and dropped to $62.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTSI points out that the company has recorded 7.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 452.91K shares, MTSI reached to a volume of 9378357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTSI shares is $66.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $83 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MTSI stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MTSI shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTSI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for MTSI stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, MTSI shares gained by 30.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.00, while it was recorded at 61.71 for the last single week of trading, and 60.51 for the last 200 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.23. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.26.

Return on Total Capital for MTSI is now 7.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.96. Additionally, MTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] managed to generate an average of $34,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]

There are presently around $3,164 million, or 73.20% of MTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,796,538, which is approximately 1.862% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,030,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.0 million in MTSI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $234.34 million in MTSI stock with ownership of nearly 7.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MTSI] by around 4,472,690 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 3,746,822 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 42,589,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,809,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTSI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,435 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 711,911 shares during the same period.