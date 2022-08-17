Wall Street Analyst Resumed EQT Corporation [EQT]. What else is Wall St. saying

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.97%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that EQT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 171.83%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.37. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.31 billion, with 369.87 million shares outstanding and 368.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 7724415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $55.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 24.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.52, while it was recorded at 45.59 for the last single week of trading, and 31.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 62.13%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,062 million, or 95.80% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.11 billion in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 63,152,746 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 50,527,088 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 247,887,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,567,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,250,799 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,856,516 shares during the same period.