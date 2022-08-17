Wall Street Analyst Initiated TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] gained 7.54% or 0.07 points to close at $1.07 with a heavy trading volume of 4398846 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that The Metals Company Provides Q2 2022 Corporate Update.

TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today provided a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.01, the shares rose to $1.19 and dropped to $1.0006, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMC points out that the company has recorded -30.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TMC reached to a volume of 4398846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.36. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0063, while it was recorded at 0.9752 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7717 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.10% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 2,025,623, which is approximately 68.999% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,766,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 million in TMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.86 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly 12.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 3,219,645 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,409,416 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 1,289,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,918,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 840,427 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,551,387 shares during the same period.