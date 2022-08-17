Wall Street Analyst Initiated Coty Inc. [COTY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] traded at a high on 08/16/22, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.85. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Coty and Ant Group Reach Strategic partnership to Deploy Alipay+ Solution in Global Travel Retail Industry.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty”), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and global leaders in fragrance, has officially signed the Global Travel Retail Joint Business Partnership with Ant Group to enhance the cooperation in digitalization. The agreement means that Coty will be the first beauty company to reach the strategic partnership in travel retail to support digital platforms like Alipay and other digital payment methods at a global level through Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group.

Based on the partnership, Coty will continue expanding the travel retail business through the digital operation powered by Alipay+, by creating comprehensive and diversified brand campaigns via Alipay and other payment platforms, and offering more customized consumer experience with higher quality and efficiency. This strategic partnership will extend from China to a wider area of APAC, and furtherly to Coty’s global travel retail market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5762200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $6.38 billion, with 838.40 million shares outstanding and 355.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 5762200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +54.35. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.93. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $2,735 million, or 40.60% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,707,454, which is approximately 10.883% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,439,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.9 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $230.81 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 74,762,074 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 56,564,890 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 217,117,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,444,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,445,648 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 12,608,140 shares during the same period.