Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] traded at a high on 08/16/22, posting a 1.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.01. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, August 30, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETWebcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4424466 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chewy Inc. stands at 6.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.53%.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $20.33 billion, with 420.41 million shares outstanding and 87.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4424466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $44.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 357.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.00, while it was recorded at 49.31 for the last single week of trading, and 45.34 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $20,914 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,967,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $826.83 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 30.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 20,699,490 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 18,344,149 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 379,160,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,204,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,597,686 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,434,767 shares during the same period.