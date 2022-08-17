Twilio Inc. [TWLO] is -67.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] slipped around -0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $86.76 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Twilio Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second Quarter Revenue of $943.4 million, up 41% Year-Over-Year.

Twilio Inc. stock is now -67.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $87.46 and lowest of $83.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 373.00, which means current price is +12.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 3964231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $142.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $100, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.36.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.99, while it was recorded at 86.59 for the last single week of trading, and 166.93 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $12,657 million, or 86.40% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,895,596, which is approximately 21.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,297,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.4 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $812.93 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,807,299 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 20,462,913 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 100,612,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,882,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,455,809 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 3,932,816 shares during the same period.