TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 million, down -96.00% YTD: What’s Next?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.97 during the day while it closed the day at $3.08. The company report on June 30, 2022 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today that that on June 29, 2022, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). NASDAQ noted this matter is now closed.

TDH Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 19.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PETZ stock has declined by -32.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.78% and lost -96.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PETZ stock reached $19.71 million, with 79.95 million shares outstanding and 4.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 4155168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.38. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -370.11 and a Gross Margin at -1.88. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.24.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 17,795, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.88% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 17,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $49000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly 837.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 57,289 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 51,125 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 44,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,962 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 51,125 shares during the same period.