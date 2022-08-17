Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $45

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.57%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Coach and the Coach Foundation: Providing Access to Education.

Our brands and their Foundations use their unique capabilities and creativity to drive positive impact in the areas most important to them, their customers and their communities.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock dropped by -15.24%. The one-year Tapestry Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.89. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.30 billion, with 259.90 million shares outstanding and 251.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 4624031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $43.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.92, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 36.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 17.90%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,226 million, or 95.50% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,787,711, which is approximately -2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,717,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.62 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $544.2 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 23,144,944 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 33,613,575 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 164,733,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,492,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,050,551 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,252,039 shares during the same period.