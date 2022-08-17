Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] Is Currently -33.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] loss -33.33% or -0.8 points to close at $1.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6472842 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Sema4 Announces Changes to its Research & Development Leadership.

Founder Eric Schadt steps down from the organization, including his role as President & Chief R&D Officer.

Matthew Davis named Chief Technology & Product Officer to further drive the company’s mission to unlock insights from data, leading to healthier lives.

It opened the trading session at $1.76, the shares rose to $1.96 and dropped to $1.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMFR points out that the company has recorded -53.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, SMFR reached to a volume of 6472842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFR shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for SMFR stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, SMFR shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.69, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $270 million, or 36.70% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 9.938% of the company’s market cap and around 46.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 18,848,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.16 million in SMFR stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $26.3 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly 228.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 65,148,449 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 8,843,570 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 94,629,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,621,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,410,830 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,316,094 shares during the same period.