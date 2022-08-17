Regis Corporation [RGS] moved up 75.15: Why It’s Important

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 75.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 64.96%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Regis to Issue Fourth Quarter Results on August 23, 2022.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on August 23, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into https://www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.

Over the last 12 months, RGS stock dropped by -83.63%. The average equity rating for RGS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.33 million, with 45.89 million shares outstanding and 39.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, RGS stock reached a trading volume of 22481654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

RGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Regis Corporation [RGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.96. With this latest performance, RGS shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8605, while it was recorded at 0.8350 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6201 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regis Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

RGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Regis Corporation [RGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 43.40% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: INSPIRE DEVELOPERS LLC with ownership of 3,769,033, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST MANHATTAN CO, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in RGS stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $3.79 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 2.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 8,866,590 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,227,894 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,033,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,127,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,048,925 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,299 shares during the same period.