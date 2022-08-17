Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Revenue clocked in at $1.47 billion, down -42.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] closed the trading session at $2.26 on 08/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.04, while the highest price level was $2.28. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Paysafe Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Updates Full Year Outlook.

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.20 percent and weekly performance of 4.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, PSFE reached to a volume of 5013991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $2.25 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSFE stock trade performance evaluation

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, PSFE shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paysafe Limited [PSFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Paysafe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $794 million, or 46.00% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 130,976,349, which is approximately 5.86% of the company’s market cap and around 24.87% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.06 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $113.0 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 40,905,608 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 19,318,226 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 291,050,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,274,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,086,079 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,283,947 shares during the same period.