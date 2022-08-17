Needham lifts eBay Inc. [EBAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.12%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that eBay Launches First Collection of Exclusive Funko Products.

New collaboration brings exclusive-to-eBay Funko Products to collectors, beginning with Vinyl GOLD™.

eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, announced today the launch of a series of exclusive Funko products as part of a newly formed collaboration with Funko, a leading pop culture and lifestyle brand. Through this collaboration, eBay combines its global reach and unique inventory to continue to bring a seamless experience that allows enthusiasts to access high passion and high value items, including exclusive-to-eBay Funko products.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock dropped by -34.22%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.36. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.72 billion, with 556.00 million shares outstanding and 544.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 5307300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $54.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $60 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 52 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 58.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.43, while it was recorded at 48.94 for the last single week of trading, and 55.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 8.92%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,900 million, or 92.50% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,238,065, which is approximately 15.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,222,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -11.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 32,335,560 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 53,989,059 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 396,500,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,825,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,422,709 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 7,746,216 shares during the same period.