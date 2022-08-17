My Size Inc. [MYSZ] is -33.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] closed the trading session at $0.34 on 08/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3002, while the highest price level was $0.50. The company report on August 16, 2022 that MySize Reports Second Quarter Financial Results with Record Revenue Growth.

2nd Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues; Operating and Net Loss Narrow.

2022 Guidance of At Least $5 Million Revenue Based on Existing Business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.27 percent and weekly performance of 44.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 454.03K shares, MYSZ reached to a volume of 39250129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYSZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYSZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.95. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares gained by 45.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2310, while it was recorded at 0.2605 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4149 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -8074.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8030.53.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -153.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.63. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,061,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.76% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 294,770, which is approximately -10.513% of the company’s market cap and around 18.63% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 99,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 73,514 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 314,455 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 292,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,442 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 87,509 shares during the same period.