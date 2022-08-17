Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -33.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -4.99% or -8.82 points to close at $167.96 with a heavy trading volume of 5036474 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Authorizes Moderna’s Omicron-Containing Bivalent Booster in the UK.

Study results show mRNA-1273.214 has demonstrated significantly higher antibody titers against Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 subvariants when compared with mRNA-1273.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK has granted conditional authorization for the use of the Omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214 (Spikevax Bivalent Original

It opened the trading session at $176.00, the shares rose to $180.13 and dropped to $166.605, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 17.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 5036474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $221.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 9.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.82, while it was recorded at 172.40 for the last single week of trading, and 184.27 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $41,078 million, or 65.30% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,559,791, which is approximately -0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,648,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.4 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -8.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 15,892,926 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 19,614,397 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 209,063,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,571,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,427 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 855,199 shares during the same period.