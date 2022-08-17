MKM Partners lifts Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] jumped around 0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.18 at the close of the session, up 2.93%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Coterra Energy Announces Management Changes.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced current and pending retirements of three executive officers of the Company, along with the promotions of three individuals into executive leadership roles. Effective September 30, 2022, Steven W. Lindeman, Senior Vice President – Production and Operations, and Phillip L. Stalnaker, Senior Vice President – Marcellus Business Unit, will be retiring from their roles. Francis B. Barron, Senior Vice President and General Counsel has also indicated his intention to retire in the first quarter of 2023 and will transition out of his current role also effective September 30, 2022.

Mr. Lindeman spent his entire 40-year professional career with the Company. His career path took him from field operations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Oklahoma to leadership roles over Engineering, Business Units, EHS and Operations. Mr. Stalnaker spent the final 22 years of his career with the Company, beginning in 2000 in Denver and then, in 2009, moving to Pittsburgh to oversee development in the Marcellus. Mr. Stalnaker led the Marcellus Business Unit from its start-up with 30 Mmcf per day of production to its peak of over 3.0 Bcf per day of production.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock is now 61.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $29.48 and lowest of $28.645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.93, which means current price is +58.67% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 8619663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $32, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 25 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 42.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 28.77 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 7.90%.

There are presently around $21,793 million, or 96.50% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,967,143, which is approximately -1.867% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,856,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.86 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -24.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 75,773,520 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 84,446,213 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 586,611,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,830,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,034,847 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,948,557 shares during the same period.