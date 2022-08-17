Market cap of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] reaches 164.63B – now what?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] loss -1.38% or -2.1 points to close at $150.03 with a heavy trading volume of 5246802 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that STEM Education: Qualcomm Inspires the Next Generation of Inventors.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Qualcomm.

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is the foundation for everything we do. It supports the brainpower behind the breakthrough technologies and inventions we bring to life. As technology leaders and a Company of inventors, we are committed to nurturing and equipping future innovators with the skills and knowledge to solve global challenges. We work to foster a diverse and inclusive workforce by advancing STEM education for students at all levels and from all backgrounds. A steady, diverse pipeline of STEM professionals is vital for Qualcomm’s continued leadership in technologies such as 5G and beyond.

It opened the trading session at $151.45, the shares rose to $152.49 and dropped to $148.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded -9.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 5246802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $188.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QCOM shares from 215 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.95, while it was recorded at 149.65 for the last single week of trading, and 155.48 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 7.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $122,689 million, or 75.60% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,941,425, which is approximately 1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,226,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.34 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.06 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,332 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 45,861,447 shares. Additionally, 930 investors decreased positions by around 51,961,166 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 719,941,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,764,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,264,941 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 4,163,958 shares during the same period.