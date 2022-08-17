Market cap of Flex Ltd. [FLEX] reaches 8.46B – now what?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.76 at the close of the session, down -1.00%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Flex receives 4th consecutive Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year Award.

For the fourth year in a row, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has been named as Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year. The award is recognition of Flex’s ability to create a seamless experience for companies and their customers that is resilient and adaptable to rapidly changing global end market demands. The award was presented at the Lenovo EMEA Global Logistics Suppliers Conference attended by Lenovo’s connected partner network.

Flex’s value added fulfilment services, which include vendor managed inventory, warehousing, fulfilment and last mile distribution, helped Lenovo deliver increased volumes across their PC & Smart Devices, Mobile, Server and Cloud business in what was a dynamic and highly challenging supply chain environment.

Flex Ltd. stock is now 2.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $19.095 and lowest of $18.715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.50, which means current price is +37.64% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 5184058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Argus have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.60 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 18.73 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $8,231 million, or 99.90% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,204,896, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 35,982,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.03 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $490.22 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 14.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 30,221,391 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 34,365,787 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 374,147,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,734,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,722,775 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,408,982 shares during the same period.