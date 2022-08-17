Market Analysts see Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Gritstone bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTS] gained 16.71% on the last trading session, reaching $4.75 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Nature Medicine Publishes Interim Results from Gritstone bio’s Phase 1/2 Study of GRANITE, Individualized Neoantigen Vaccine for Solid Tumors.

— Paper reports that Gritstone’s tumor-specific, neoantigen vaccination approach drives priming and boosting of tumor-specific T cells, including cytotoxic CD8+ T cells –.

— T cells linked to molecular responses in advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) patients and associated with extended overall survival, which has been observed in follow-up to the Phase 1/2 study –.

Gritstone bio Inc. represents 86.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $300.30 million with the latest information. GRTS stock price has been found in the range of $4.09 to $5.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, GRTS reached a trading volume of 6831649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gritstone bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Gritstone bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on GRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone bio Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

Trading performance analysis for GRTS stock

Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.89. With this latest performance, GRTS shares gained by 75.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.78 for Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.19 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. Gritstone bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.05.

Gritstone bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]

There are presently around $168 million, or 56.10% of GRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,952,760, which is approximately 1.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,237,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.88 million in GRTS stocks shares; and VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.91 million in GRTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gritstone bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Gritstone bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTS] by around 5,088,871 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 14,173,852 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,158,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,421,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,957 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,058,913 shares during the same period.