Market Analysts see Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] falling to $0.55. Time to buy?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] traded at a low on 08/16/22, posting a -0.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.43. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Share Buyback Program of up to 10 Million Shares of Common Stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today a share buyback program of up to 10 Million shares of Common Stock.

On August 10, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share buyback program (the “Share Buyback Program”), pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to 10 million shares of its common stock. Share repurchases may be executed through various means, including, without limitation, open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or pursuant to a trading plan. The decision as to whether to purchase any shares and the timing of purchases, if any, will be based on the price of the Company’s common stock, general business and market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other investment considerations and factors. The Share Buyback Program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and expires in 24 months. The Share Buyback Program may be terminated or amended by the Company’s Board of Directors in its discretion at any time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6485489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exela Technologies Inc. stands at 9.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.92%.

The market cap for XELA stock reached $89.52 million, with 259.43 million shares outstanding and 23.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 6485489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -47.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3433, while it was recorded at 1.4160 for the last single week of trading, and 11.8094 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.00% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1,800,000, which is approximately 1.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 877,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in XELA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.13 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 89230.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 1,844,243 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 829,377 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,583,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,256,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,644 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 622,514 shares during the same period.