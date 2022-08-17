Market Analysts see ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] gaining to $3.75. Time to buy?

ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE: GWH] traded at a high on 08/16/22, posting a 4.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.16. The company report on August 11, 2022 that ESS Announces Strategic Partnership to Deploy Long-Duration Energy Storage in Australia and Deliver an Expected 12 GWh of Iron Flow Batteries.

Agreement between ESS and Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific to deliver grid-scale iron flow batteries will accelerate the deployment of long-duration energy storage and catalyze the clean energy transition in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) today announced a strategic partnership with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”) to distribute and manufacture iron flow batteries utilizing ESS technology in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania to meet rapidly growing demand for long-duration energy storage in the region.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4029150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ESS Tech Inc. stands at 9.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.44%.

The market cap for GWH stock reached $665.18 million, with 151.68 million shares outstanding and 82.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, GWH reached a trading volume of 4029150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWH shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ESS Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for ESS Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESS Tech Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

How has GWH stock performed recently?

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.78. With this latest performance, GWH shares gained by 54.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.46.

ESS Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]

There are presently around $323 million, or 44.80% of GWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWH stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 35,953,699, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,571,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.59 million in GWH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.37 million in GWH stock with ownership of nearly 17.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ESS Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE:GWH] by around 14,808,632 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 9,546,829 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,309,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,665,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWH stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,310,143 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 334,011 shares during the same period.