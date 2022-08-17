Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Is Currently 2.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] gained 2.44% or 0.49 points to close at $20.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4011195 shares. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Philips announces CEO succession.

Frans van Houten.

It opened the trading session at $20.39, the shares rose to $20.735 and dropped to $20.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHG points out that the company has recorded -37.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, PHG reached to a volume of 4011195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PHG stock

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.35, while it was recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading, and 30.19 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 26,348,216 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 5,540,342 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 96,374,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,263,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,485 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,116 shares during the same period.