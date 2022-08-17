Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell -28.95% so far this year. What now?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 6.14% on the last trading session, reaching $35.09 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Kohl’s Names Christie Raymond Chief Marketing Officer.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced that Christie Raymond has been named Kohl’s Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to CEO Michelle Gass.

Raymond joined Kohl’s in 2017 as senior vice president, media and personalization, and was promoted to executive vice president, customer engagement, analytics & insights in June 2020. She has been acting as the interim Chief Marketing Officer since May 2022.

Kohl’s Corporation represents 127.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.43 billion with the latest information. KSS stock price has been found in the range of $33.62 to $36.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 6809820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KSS stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 55 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.23. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 21.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.72, while it was recorded at 33.06 for the last single week of trading, and 49.09 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -1.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $4,204 million, or 96.10% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,674,089, which is approximately -7.258% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,097,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.4 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $245.83 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 11.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 22,001,021 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 23,135,420 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 74,676,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,813,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,617,812 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,042,103 shares during the same period.