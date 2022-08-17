IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Is Currently 11.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] traded at a high on 08/16/22, posting a 11.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on August 15, 2022 that IZEA Reports All-Time Record Revenue in Q2.

Revenue up 96% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Positive in the Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10836076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at 9.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.59%.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $60.03 million, with 62.07 million shares outstanding and 59.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.55K shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 10836076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

How has IZEA stock performed recently?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.73. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9180, while it was recorded at 0.9229 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2256 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.85 and a Gross Margin at +48.20. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.63.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.80% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,381,289, which is approximately 12.528% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 961,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in IZEA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 5.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 452,269 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,401,409 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,004,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,858,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,822 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 192,076 shares during the same period.