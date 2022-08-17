IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Is Currently 31.76 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] gained 31.76% on the last trading session, reaching $8.38 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that IonQ Aria Available Today on Azure Quantum Platform.

● IonQ Aria marks the second quantum system from IonQ to join Azure Quantum platform, following the 2019 rollout of IonQ Harmony.

● At launch, cloud access to IonQ Aria available exclusively via the Azure Quantum platform.

IonQ Inc. represents 196.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.62 billion with the latest information. IONQ stock price has been found in the range of $7.08 to $8.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 21256670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 395.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.50. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 82.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.65 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.10.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $779 million, or 35.90% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 26,350,067, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,597,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.57 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.44 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 390.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 28,197,770 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,012,199 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 56,706,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,916,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,137,736 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,987,841 shares during the same period.