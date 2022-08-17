Inpixon [INPX] Revenue clocked in at $18.30 million, down -73.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.53%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Inpixon Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Achieves 55% Increase in Revenue for Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Versus Same Period Last Year.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, INPX stock dropped by -84.48%.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.65 million, with 138.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, INPX stock reached a trading volume of 4714184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, INPX shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1526, while it was recorded at 0.1654 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3675 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

INPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,899,809, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.83% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,030,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly -22.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 667,496 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,393,636 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,465,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,526,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,139 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,527 shares during the same period.