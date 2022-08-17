GreenBox POS [GBOX] Stock trading around $1.97 per share: What’s Next?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 55.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 106.89%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that GreenBox POS Appoints J. Drew Byelick as Chief Financial Officer.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or the “Company”), an emerging and rapidly growing FinTech company announced today the appointment of J. Drew Byelick as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer effectively immediately. In conjunction with the appointment, Ben Chung, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effective August 16, 2022.

A seasoned financial executive with a strong record of success, J. Drew Byelick brings a tremendous depth and breadth of functional and industry experiences in startup, middle market, and multisite global manufacturing, service, software, technology, and distribution companies. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer at Aero Components where he improved the organization’s practices and led the divestiture process. Prior to that, Byelick held multiple roles at AZZ Inc., a $1 billion global provider of metal coatings, welding services, and engineered electrical equipment serving a broad scope of industries and applications, culminating in the position of Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. From 2000 to 2015, Mr. Byelick was an independent consultant implementing strategic transitions for middle market private and public companies. He has also held numerous financial and operational leadership roles at Invensys, Plc. and Schlumberger, Ltd. and has a BS in Accounting from Lehigh University, as well as an MBA from Fordham University and is a licensed CPA.

Over the last 12 months, GBOX stock dropped by -74.51%. The one-year GreenBox POS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.36. The average equity rating for GBOX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.27 million, with 42.11 million shares outstanding and 17.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 577.11K shares, GBOX stock reached a trading volume of 112964755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GreenBox POS [GBOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBOX shares is $4.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

GBOX Stock Performance Analysis:

GreenBox POS [GBOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.89. With this latest performance, GBOX shares gained by 141.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for GreenBox POS [GBOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1692, while it was recorded at 1.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3709 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GreenBox POS Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenBox POS [GBOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.02 and a Gross Margin at +43.63. GreenBox POS’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.50.

GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GreenBox POS [GBOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 14.60% of GBOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBOX stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 546,596, which is approximately -57.646% of the company’s market cap and around 98.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 532,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in GBOX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.55 million in GBOX stock with ownership of nearly -30.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenBox POS stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in GreenBox POS [NASDAQ:GBOX] by around 942,912 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,795,915 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 773,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,965,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBOX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 627,054 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 169,614 shares during the same period.