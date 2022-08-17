Goldman lifts Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.33%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Dynavax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q2 2022 total revenue of $256.5 million, up 386% from $52.8 million for Q2 2021.

Over the last 12 months, DVAX stock rose by 17.59%. The one-year Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.16. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 billion, with 126.35 million shares outstanding and 126.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DVAX stock reached a trading volume of 4711362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DVAX shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.33. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 16.03 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.43 and a Gross Margin at +60.28. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.36.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,680 million, or 85.90% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,561,894, which is approximately 138.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 16,022,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.16 million in DVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $122.88 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 26,796,448 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 9,480,410 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 81,724,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,001,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,187,286 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,033,411 shares during the same period.