Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock Initiated by Dawson James analyst, price target now $5

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price surged by 4.94 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Genius Brands Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results, that will be released earlier that morning, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provide a business update.

A sum of 4705949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.35M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.9504 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

The one-year GNUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.8. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.07. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 44.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7837, while it was recorded at 0.9525 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9278 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 22.90% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,065,409, which is approximately -13.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,335,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 million in GNUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.88 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -74.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 9,367,023 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 30,475,764 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,085,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,756,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,855,028 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,147,285 shares during the same period.