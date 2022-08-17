For Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $1.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.425 during the day while it closed the day at $26.82. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Nordstrom to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 23.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EDT, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s second quarter financial results along with the 2022 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on August 23, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. EDT:.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also gained 22.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has inclined by 9.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.69% and gained 18.57% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $4.28 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 113.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 8651579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $23.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 26 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.52. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.38, while it was recorded at 24.69 for the last single week of trading, and 24.48 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 34.48%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,587 million, or 62.80% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,328,597, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,687,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.82 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $184.26 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -42.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,927,444 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 17,797,870 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 61,715,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,440,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,651,990 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,339 shares during the same period.