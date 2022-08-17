For Aterian Inc. [ATER], Analyst sees a rise to $5.50. What next?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] price surged by 3.43 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Aterian Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $58.3 Million.

Sees Preliminary Signs of Relief in Container Shipping Costs, Company is Gradually Resuming New Product Development.

A sum of 5689514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.16M shares. Aterian Inc. shares reached a high of $3.5799 and dropped to a low of $3.0501 until finishing in the latest session at $3.32.

The one-year ATER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.5. The average equity rating for ATER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

ATER Stock Performance Analysis:

Aterian Inc. [ATER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.69. With this latest performance, ATER shares gained by 34.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aterian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aterian Inc. [ATER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 28.40% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,078,057, which is approximately 116.852% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,396,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.96 million in ATER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.21 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 48.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 5,100,202 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,996,417 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,993,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,102,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,018,301 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 8,506,281 shares during the same period.