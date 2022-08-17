Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.29 billion, down -70.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Farfetch to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call, along with the company’s earnings press release, can be accessed at the Farfetch Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

A sum of 6061473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.49M shares. Farfetch Limited shares reached a high of $10.24 and dropped to a low of $9.365 until finishing in the latest session at $9.99.

The one-year FTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.54. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on FTCH stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FTCH shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, FTCH shares gained by 48.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Limited [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.23 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Farfetch Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.99.

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,939 million, or 99.50% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 37,174,967, which is approximately -3.697% of the company’s market cap and around 4.69% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 34,828,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.93 million in FTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $212.57 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 42.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 64,600,913 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 73,000,571 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 156,609,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,211,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,985,820 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 39,411,461 shares during the same period.