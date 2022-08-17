Exane BNP Paribas lifts Fisker Inc. [FSR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 08/15/22, posting a -3.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7562090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 6.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $2.66 billion, with 298.27 million shares outstanding and 145.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 7562090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $15.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. kept a Hold rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27730.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $756 million, or 52.90% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,314,533, which is approximately -1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.9 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $78.24 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 11,799,755 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 14,568,360 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 55,297,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,665,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,640,784 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 9,403,727 shares during the same period.