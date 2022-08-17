Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Is Currently -5.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] loss -5.43% or -0.03 points to close at $0.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4080327 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Evofem Biosciences to Host Investor Call on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

— Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET –.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (EVFM) will hold an investor call as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $0.40, the shares rose to $0.41 and dropped to $0.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVFM points out that the company has recorded -93.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 35.97M shares, EVFM reached to a volume of 4080327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.62. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -56.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7284, while it was recorded at 0.4278 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2350 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2023.30 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.99.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.20% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,583,616, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,950,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in EVFM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.5 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 204.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 6,655,705 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 382,882 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 568,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,607,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,669,299 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 352,674 shares during the same period.