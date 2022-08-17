EVgo Inc. [EVGO] moved up 0.92: Why It’s Important

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a high on 08/16/22, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.02. The company report on August 11, 2022 that EVgo and Delta Electronics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Nationwide Access to EV Charging.

New supply agreement will mitigate supply chain risk and support fast charging deployment targets.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has entered into a new supply agreement with Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and energy management solutions and leader in EV charging solutions. Under the agreement, Delta will supply EVgo with 1,000 fast chargers with up to 350kW power output, which supports EVgo’s recently announced project with General Motors (GM) and Pilot Company, as well as other EVgo eXtend and fleet projects and expansions to EVgo’s owned and operated charging network.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4326787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 12.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.35%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $2.79 billion, with 68.55 million shares outstanding and 68.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4326787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.19.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.81. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 56.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $439 million, or 53.40% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,247,422, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,594,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.22 million in EVGO stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $36.78 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly -15.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 12,085,627 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,578,493 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 15,843,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,507,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,824,349 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 645,474 shares during the same period.