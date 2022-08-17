Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] moved down -5.73: Why It’s Important

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.52%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Opened 31 Shops, Revenue Up 44% Year-over-Year to $186.4 Million.

Surpassed 600 Shops and Celebrated Exceeding $1 Billion in Trailing-Twelve Month1 Systemwide Sales2 Milestone.

The one-year Dutch Bros Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.3. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.21 billion, with 163.71 million shares outstanding and 34.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, BROS stock reached a trading volume of 5307262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $48.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $30, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.72, while it was recorded at 45.71 for the last single week of trading, and 47.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

BROS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 29.90%.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,330 million, or 60.40% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 59,465,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,789,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.91 million in BROS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $78.33 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly -63.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 3,190,759 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,182,945 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 63,595,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,969,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,624 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,372,427 shares during the same period.