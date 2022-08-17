CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Stock trading around $5.41 per share: What’s Next?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.16%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that CTI BioPharma Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

– VONJO® (pacritinib) net product revenue of $12.3 million in the second quarter –.

Over the last 12 months, CTIC stock rose by 104.92%. The one-year CTI BioPharma Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.03. The average equity rating for CTIC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $610.25 million, with 108.53 million shares outstanding and 78.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, CTIC stock reached a trading volume of 6749671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $10.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.80.

CTIC Stock Performance Analysis:

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.16. With this latest performance, CTIC shares dropped by -13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CTI BioPharma Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -447.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.85.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $481 million, or 63.00% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,849,528, which is approximately 3530.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,929,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.31 million in CTIC stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $43.54 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 12.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 36,355,982 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,726,621 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 45,827,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,910,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,904,770 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,519 shares during the same period.