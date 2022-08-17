Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] is -92.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] gained 3.70% or 0.04 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 9022701 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Cryptyde, Inc. and Argo Energy Announce Energy Program Development Agreement.

Cryptyde, Inc., or the Company, (NASDAQ: TYDE) a company offering comprehensive, scalable Web3 services utilizing blockchain technologies, announced today the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde expects the program will help the Company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.

Argo Energy will assist Cryptyde in identifying power delivery and site development solutions for the infrastructure needed by Cryptyde to offer Bitcoin mining services. Cryptyde aims to mitigate the effects of potential rising and unpredictable energy costs while reducing harmful carbon emissions by employing a comprehensive combination of solar and other renewable sources. Cryptyde believes the approach of ultimately using sustainable energy will add financial and operational efficiency to their Bitcoin mining services while diminishing environmental impact.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, TYDE reached to a volume of 9022701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.68.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.98 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 3,347,215 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 1,145,098 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 157,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,649,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,898 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 558,445 shares during the same period.