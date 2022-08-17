Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] Revenue clocked in at $274.10 million, down -51.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE: BLND] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.82 during the day while it closed the day at $3.55. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Blend Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Total revenue of $65.5 million led by Mortgage Banking outperformance and Consumer Banking and Marketplace growth, offset by lower Title365 revenue.

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Blend Labs Inc. stock has also gained 21.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLND stock has inclined by 4.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.27% and lost -51.63% year-on date.

The market cap for BLND stock reached $820.37 million, with 230.33 million shares outstanding and 205.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, BLND reached a trading volume of 6872203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $3.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Blend Labs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

BLND stock trade performance evaluation

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.16. With this latest performance, BLND shares gained by 26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.49 and a Gross Margin at +45.99. Blend Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.80.

Blend Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $529 million, or 67.80% of BLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLND stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 16,220,511, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; LIGHTSPEED ULTIMATE GENERAL PARTNER IX, LTD., holding 14,818,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.6 million in BLND stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $49.78 million in BLND stock with ownership of nearly -29.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blend Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE:BLND] by around 43,476,409 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 24,704,356 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 80,930,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,111,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLND stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,382,395 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,626,033 shares during the same period.