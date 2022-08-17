BlackBerry Limited [BB] moved up 2.33: Why It’s Important

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] gained 2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $7.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Study Reveals Businesses Hope for Greater Assistance in Paying Ransomware Demands.

Eighty-one percent of respondents had a coverage limit under $600,000 – below last year’s median ransomware demand.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and Corvus Insurance today released the BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Coverage study, showing businesses are increasingly concerned about how they will meet ransomware demands. Only 19 percent of those surveyed have ransomware coverage limits above $600,000, while over half (59 percent) hoped the government would cover damages when future attacks are linked to other nation-states.

BlackBerry Limited represents 576.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.03 billion with the latest information. BB stock price has been found in the range of $6.70 to $7.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.23M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 11204392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $1,557 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,936,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.31 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $159.12 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 73.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 23,403,268 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 18,633,077 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 179,815,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,852,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,493,996 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,094,911 shares during the same period.