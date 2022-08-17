Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell -41.22% so far this year. What now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] closed the trading session at $41.02 on 08/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.76, while the highest price level was $42.075. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Invites You to Listen to the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Webcast.

In conjunction with the Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) second quarter 2022 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 17, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET with Bath & Body Works executives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.22 percent and weekly performance of 13.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 6556910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 63 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 43.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.84, while it was recorded at 39.36 for the last single week of trading, and 51.60 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 14.57%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,306 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,452,119, which is approximately -5.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $911.53 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $769.84 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 32,148,498 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 40,463,752 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 154,248,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,860,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,262,628 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,615,601 shares during the same period.