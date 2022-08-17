Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Revenue clocked in at $5.92 billion, up 122.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $38.92 on 08/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.21, while the highest price level was $39.19. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Antero Resources Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Offer”) for any and all of the Company’s outstanding 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Any and All Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 10, 2022. According to information provided by IPREO LLC, the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Any and All Offer, $181,656,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the expiration of the Any and All Offer. This amount excludes $2,803,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 4, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Offer, which remain subject to the Holders’ (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The obligation of the Company to accept any Any and All Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Any and All Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. If the conditions are satisfied or waived, the Company expects to pay for such Any and All Notes on August 11, 2022 (the “Any and All Settlement Date”), or, for Any and All Notes validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase, August 15, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”).

Holders of Any and All Notes that validly tendered (including pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase) and did not validly withdraw their Any and All Notes prior to the expiration of the Any and All Offer will receive total consideration of $1,090 for each $1,000 principal amount of Any and All Notes tendered and accepted for payment, plus accrued but unpaid interest up to but not including the Any and All Settlement Date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 122.40 percent and weekly performance of 8.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 93.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, AR reached to a volume of 6357096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $49.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.74, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,600 million, or 84.10% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,413,051, which is approximately 32.82% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,130,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $507.22 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -38.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 51,986,257 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 53,920,813 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 140,760,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,667,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,248,057 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,004,482 shares during the same period.