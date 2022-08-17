AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is -42.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 4.75%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Advanced Niyad™ supply chain development with a focus on obtaining an Emergency Use Authorization in 2023.

$0.6 million net revenue in Q2 2022; fifth consecutive quarter of commercial (ex-DoD) sales volume growth for DSUVIA, with a 133% increase compared to Q2 2021; on track for EU launch of DZUVEO in the third quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -42.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.323 and lowest of $0.281 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.19, which means current price is +100.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 4005020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has ACRX stock performed recently?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.13. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 36.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2358, while it was recorded at 0.2886 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3888 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1294.78 and a Gross Margin at -33.18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.90% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,329,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,737,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in ACRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.62 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 902,796 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,656,354 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 12,544,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,103,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 432,199 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 265,704 shares during the same period.