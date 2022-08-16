XP Inc. [XP] is -23.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] gained 10.97% on the last trading session, reaching $21.85 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

XP Inc. represents 559.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.65 billion with the latest information. XP stock price has been found in the range of $19.4656 to $22.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 7288007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $34.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for XP stock

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 24.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

XP Inc. [XP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 18.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $5,969 million, or 69.70% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,888,185, which is approximately 76.801% of the company’s market cap and around 26.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,759,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.45 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $447.39 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -59.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 64,588,990 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 71,817,946 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 136,780,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,187,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,411,840 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 16,974,622 shares during the same period.