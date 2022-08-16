why Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.14

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.56 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Nielsen’s Industry-Leading U.S. National TV Panel Reaches Over 42,000 Households, Comprised of 101,000 Directly Measured Viewers.

Panel assets surpass 500,000+ individuals across multiple platforms paving the way to creating a robust ID system for measurement in the digital media ecosystem .

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), a global leader in media measurement and analytics, announced that its U.S. National TV panel reached 42,000 households, covering 101,000 directly measured viewers. This includes a subset of 21,000 households that are part of Nielsen’s streaming meter panel, which the company plans to continue to grow over time. Nielsen meters and recruits this group of panelists to be representative of the U.S. census data to enable Nielsen’s data to be demographically and geographically representative of national and local markets.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock is now 34.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $27.60 and lowest of $27.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.79, which means current price is +72.03% above from all time high which was touched on 04/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 8548217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.36. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.04, while it was recorded at 27.50 for the last single week of trading, and 22.51 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $9,732 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 98,190,100, which is approximately 184.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,354,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $974.38 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $599.1 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 93,937,999 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 105,196,311 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 153,990,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,125,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,755,817 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 17,324,337 shares during the same period.